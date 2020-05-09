This is week eight of all of late night stopping normal production during the coronavirus pandemic. But hosts have continued doing shows from home and brought in plenty of special guests to entertain viewers. We’ve put together some of this week’s highlights below:

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Bill Murray and Guy Fieri. I mean, do we really need to say anything else? It’s goddamn Bill Murray and Guy Fieri. For a segment with Jimmy Fallon about nachos. What the hell are you still doing reading this when you could be watching the video instead?

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/Jimmy Kimmel Live!

You might remember earlier this week, President Donald Trump insulted both “no talent” Stephen Colbert and “wacko ‘last placer'” Jimmy Kimmel (all he could think of for Fallon was “nice guy”). Colbert responded, “The only reason I have this job is because I married the daughter of Donald CBS and for some reason, he keeps putting me in charge of everything.”

Kimmel, meanwhile, lightly suggested that maybe the president should be tweeting about the devastating loss of life and not, you know, sniping at late night hoses.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D- MA) recently slammed the president’s coronavirus response as “akin to war crimes,” making her a “villain of the week” on Fox News’ Watters World. Seth Meyers spoke this week with Pressley and asked her about that designation. The congresswoman said, “If Fox is calling me villain of the week, that’s only evidence that I’m being the woman my mother raised me to be.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Met Gala, like so much else this year, has been postponed. James Corden came up with a quarantine version called the Pet Gala. And boy did a lot of people send in videos of their pets looking absolutely fabulous.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

This week Trevor Noah dove into growing tensions over social distancing guidelines and people who still aren’t wearing masks when they go out in public, even top government officials. “Apparently in America, you don’t just have the right to bear arms, you have the right to bare face.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

One of the big issues facing families right now amid the coronavirus pandemic is students and teachers working from home. Correspondent Allana Harkin spoke with Diane Ravtich and several teachers about how to keep kids learning in these difficult times.

Desus & Mero

MURDER HORNETS. Haven’t we suffered enough already? Well, apparently not, Desus & Mero tackled the dangerous insects (not literally please don’t do that literally) this week, but they had to stop for a second to process the portion of the Today Show report that used the phrase “bee lives matter.”

Conan

Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth chatted with Conan O’Brien this week about keeping safe in quarantine and also how she thinks Carole Baskin killed her husband. Chenoweth recently performed a hilarious parody song in the role of Baskin, and look, Tiger King might as well go to Broadway too.

***

Late night shows have continued using their at-home shows to raise money for various charities and non-profit groups. We’ve included links below:

Save the Children

Phoenix Act

Quarantine Wine

Feeding America

The Robin Hood Relief Fund

New York COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

Direct Relief

Mass General Emergency Response Fund

Protect the Sacred

Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

First Responders First

Good+Foundation

#IFeedTheFront

#TipsFromHome

Team Nanci

City Harvest

Check Yo Self shirts from Ice Cube (raising money for underfinanced hospitals)

International Medical Corps Coronavirus Relief

Food Bank NYC

World Central Kitchen

