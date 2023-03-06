Lena Dunham Spox Forcefully Denies After Donald Glover Says She Dropped N-Word on Set of ‘Girls’

Donald Glover said Lena Dunham used the N-word while on the set of her hit HBO show, Girls — an accusation a rep for the actress forcefully denied.

Glover made the claim as he presented an award at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday night. He was presenting the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence to writer Paul Simms.

Simms produced both Dunham’s show Girls and Glover’s show Atlanta.

Glover began his speech by highlighting the writer whom the award is named after, Herb Sargent.

“The award was named after Herb Sargent, a writer who worked on SNL and came up with Weekend Update with Chevy Chase and Chevy Chase once called Herb one of the funniest writers working in television. And Chevy Chase once called me — you know what, this is about Paul,” Glover said as the crowd laughed, catching his reference.

Glover worked alongside Chase on the 2009 sitcom Community where Chase often made racist comments toward him on set.

As Glover continued his speech, he began to highlight Simms’ career, including HBO’s Girls, a series on which Glover guest-starred for two episodes and said he “loved” the show.

“I was on the set of Girls after filming a sex scene for like eight hours, which they cut down to two minutes,” Glover said. “I’ve never seen any of the rest of that footage.”

“I asked Lena…’Hey, what made you decide to work with Paul?’ And she goes, ‘Honestly, this n***** lets me do whatever I want,'” Glover said.

“I remember thinking two things. I was like, one, Lena is using the N-word, extremely liberal with me. Who does she think she is? Chevy Chase?” Glover joked. “And two — I don’t know why Chevy’s getting it tonight — and two, that’s the kind of producer I want.”

According to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Dunham denied the accusation:

Donald Glover told a joke referencing Lena Dunham for last night’s WGA Awards. It included, for effect, language Lena never used, nor would use. Full stop.

