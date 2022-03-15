‘Let’s Settle This Beef Like Men’: Jake Paul Wants to Set Up Boxing Matches Between Elon Musk and Putin, Pete Davidson and Kanye West

Jake Paul has offered to get involved in two of this week’s most prominent social media feuds.

Just hours after Elon Musk challenged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to fight for Ukraine in a single combat match, Paul claimed that if he was retweeted 10,000 times, he would make the boxing match happen.

10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match happen Undercard:

Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson Me Vs. Mcgregor In MMA — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

“10,000 retweets and I’ll make Elon Musk Vs. Putin boxing match happen,” he wrote. “Undercard: Kanye West Vs. Pete Davidson.”

It’s unclear how Paul plans to set up either match. Neither Putin, Musk, West nor Davidson have publicly responded to his offer.

The tweet comes after West and Davidson have engaged in a lengthy and very public social media feud, largely fueled by West’s incessant posts on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her parenting style, and her relationship with Davidson.

Paul also proposed a fight between himself and Conor McGregor, just days after the Irish mixed martial artist called him a “jackass” in a video posted to Twitter.

In a later post, Paul offered Davidson and West, now legally known as Ye, a total of $60 million to set up an official fight between them through his boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

“I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside,” he wrote. “Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match.”

“Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted,” Paul concluded.

