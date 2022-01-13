Lewis Black Hilariously Wrecks QAnon, Bean Bag Chairs, and Cooking on Fallon’s ‘Wheel of Opinions’

Lewis Black has shared his thoughts on several controversial topics, putting in his two cents on “Bean Bag Chairs,” “QAnon,” and more.

The actor sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night to play a round of the host’s regular “Wheel of Opinions” segment, in which he delivered some characteristically hot takes on randomly selected topics.

His thoughts on cooking for yourself? Don’t do it.

Why?

“Because that’s the road to insanity,” Black exclaimed. “I’ll tell you why — fractions. Any recipe is for a family — a nice family of four! Not for some miserable aging prick!”

After ranting about the math involved in cooking for yourself, Black moved on to the next topic: Vaccines.

Black explained that he is a huge fan of vaccines, sharing that he would bathe in them every day if possible.

“I would wash myself in vaccines! I got no problem with it,” he said. “We live in a country — I don’t understand why people don’t do it. They’re taking supplements. We scarf them down. We spend billions of dollars. We eat ’em. We eat supplements like they’re candy. CBD oil for God’s sake. It comes from weed at the side of the road!”

Bean bag chairs, however? A big no-go for Black.

“If you buy a bean bag chair, something is so wrong with you,” he said. “It’s a bean bag chair. You cook beans! You don’t sit on beans!”

Black went on to share that in college, when he was smoking “a ton of pot — just tons of it,” he was tempted to “make some fucking dinner” from the beans in the bags.

The comedian was then asked to share his thoughts on QAnon, mocking them for waiting for John F. Kennedy Jr. to return and reinstall Donald Trump as president.

“I had called John Kennedy Jr. the day before, and he said, ‘I’m not coming!'” Black cracked.

The last topic Black hit was social media, saying that it has taught him one thing: “If you make something up, and you believe it, then you are crazy.”

Watch above, via NBC.

