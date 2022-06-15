Lightyear Star Chris Evans Slams Critics of Film’s Same-Sex Kiss as ‘Idiots’

Lightyear star Chris Evans is unimpressed by those criticizing the Pixar film’s same-sex kiss as part of Disney’s “pro-gay agenda.”

“The real truth is those people are idiots,” Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spinoff, said in an interview with Reuters Television.

The kiss was previously removed by Disney, yet was added back into the film following employee protests. The scene now portrays the first same-sex kiss in any Pixar film.

“There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before, but those people die off like dinosaurs,” Evans added. “I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”

Evans went on to praise the “American story” and the “human story” as one of constant social awakening and growth, adding, “That’s what makes us good.”

The actor also praised the decision to reinstate the kiss while speaking to Variety at the film’s premiere:

I mean, it’s great. As great as it is — and you know, I’ve been asked the question a few times — it’s nice, and it’s wonderful. It makes me happy. It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of ‘news.’ The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.

The kiss in question is between Buzz’s best friend and Starfleet commander Alisha Hawthorne and her wife Kiko, who is also a member of the Starfleet science crew. The animated couple shares a brief on-screen kiss while celebrating a special occasion.

