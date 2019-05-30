🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is still burning up the music charts, and on Wednesday night, he made a room full of Ohio schoolchildren go ballistic when he gave them an unexpected sing-along show.

Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, gave what he called “the biggest show of my life” on Wednesday when he popped into Lander Elementary to perform his hit single. The children instantly erupted when the rapper walked out on stage, and the appearance quickly went viral as videos online show them joining in as Nas X led them through the song.

Mashable reports that the surprise appearance came after Principal Felecia Evans tweeted a video last week of the school singing and dancing to “Old Town Road” at the end of a talent show. The vid came to Nas X’s attention, and they came to an arrangement after he asked Evans “when they want a free show.”

when they want a free show https://t.co/a0rYdfZZAK — nope (@LilNasX) May 23, 2019

District superintendent Keith Kelly thanked the rapper for his visit, saying the kids “loved it” and it would “make a great memory” for them.

Lil Nas X makes a surprise visit to Lander! The kids loved it. Thank you to Lil Nas X for taking the time out of his busy schedule to make a great memory for the kids! pic.twitter.com/00cqARrTck — Keith Kelly (@suptmayfield) May 29, 2019

