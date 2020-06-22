Live Nation announced its first drive-in concert series for July, marking the return of the live music industry, which has been locked down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brad Paisley is set to headline each show in the series while artists Nelly, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pard will also perform in select cities.

The company announced its “Live from the Drive-In” series on Monday, which includes a set of nine shows that will take place from July 10 to 12 in Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.

All venue staff will be required to wear masks, and attendees are required to wear masks upon arrival, which they can remove once they are in their designated areas. There will be contact-less ticket scanning through car windows, but guests will not be required to wear gloves.

Attendees will be able to place food orders online before the concert, and the items will be delivered to their designated zones in order to limit the number of people leaving their pods. People will only be able to leave their areas to access restrooms, which will be cleaned regularly throughout the concert.

“I’m very excited to do this because I wanted to make sure, if we were going to do anything like this, that they had the important stuff worked out,” Paisley said in an interview with the AP. “My goal would be not to spread this virus to one person. There should be no spread from this. That’s key. I just don’t think it’s worth doing shows if we’re putting people at risk.”

