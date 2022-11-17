Lizzy Savetsky Exits ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Over ‘Torrent of Anti-Semitic Attacks’

Lizzy Savetsky has exited the reboot of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City over what she called a “torrent of anti-Semitic attacks.”

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience,” wrote Savetsky, 37, in a statement posted on her Instagram on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of anti-Semitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned – and thank you for your support.”

According to her bio on Bravo’s website announcing the Season 14 cast:

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three, and wife to plastic surgeon, Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Savetsky moved to New York City for college, and after a brief stint back in her home state, she has returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs, and hosts an Instagram show, “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency:

In the initial aftermath of the announcement, Savetsky was cheered by her many Jewish followers on social media, who said she could play an important role by representing Jews positively on the show. But her Instagram handle proclaiming her as a “proud Zionist” drew criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, while some Jews on social media also criticized her for not dressing modestly despite being part of a Modern Orthodox Jewish community.

