Louis C.K. Slams Democrats for ‘Sh*tting’ On Trump Supporters: ‘Stupidest Thing You Can Do’

Louis C.K. is calling out Democrats for their “huge mistake” of “shitting on people” who loved former President Donald Trump.

C.K. recently joined Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast to film a series dedicated to the American presidents.

During the fourth installment of the series, the conversation turned to Trump and the American people. C.K. said the most successful presidents always made decisions with the American people in mind, including former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Trump.

The fatal flaw of the Democrats, C.K. suggested, was their ability to “shit” on Trump supporters.

“I think a huge mistake that the Democrats made was to shit on the people who loved him,” C.K. said. “That’s a dumb, fucking — basket of deplorables. I mean, it’s the stupidest thing you can do.”

Host Shane Gillis said, “yeah, they can’t stop doing it!”

C.K. continued, “The thing that progressives do that i’ve never seen in all these years that we’ve talked about, never seen a political movement do is assign people to the other side.”

“What progressives do is, you actually say to them ‘I’m a progressive,’ and they go ‘Really, prove it!'” he said. “‘Well, I’m for gay marriage’ — ‘What do you mean gay? What do you mean marriage? You are a Trump — ‘”

“They like tell other people that they belong to Trump. They push people away,” C.K. lamented.

“They push everyone to him,” Gillis said.

“The goal is not actually to win and to change the country, which is an ugly and difficult — to really change the country is a gray, difficult, boring, bureaucratic, unsatisfying, slow business,” C.K. said. “And people want to make it happen like this!” he said snapping his fingers together.

“They’re not trying to make something happen, they’re just trying to feel, to show what they think, and preform what they are, and they’re addicted. It’s a sickness. I feel sorry for them. I don’t hate people like this, it’s just that they are sick,” C.K. concluded.

Listen via Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com