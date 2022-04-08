Man Suspected of Shooting Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Accidentally Released From Jail

One of the men charged in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker has been accidentally released from police custody.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, suspect James Howard Jackson, was released Wednesday “due to a clerical error.”

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of Defendant James Howard Jackson, the department said in a statement to NBC. “Mr. Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French Bulldogs which occurred on February 25, 2021.”

“Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and was released from custody on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error,” the statement added. “The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.”

In February 2021, Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot while he was with the singer’s French Bulldogs in Los Angeles.

Two of the dogs, named Koji and Gustavo, were subsequently kidnapped, while Gaga’s most famous dog, Miss Asia Kinney, managed to escape.

Gaga later offered $500,000 for the return of her dogs — “no questions asked.”

The pop star ultimately got her dogs back, while five people were arrested in connection with the crime.

“This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded,” District Attorney George Gascón said at the time. “We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court.”

Fischer, who was critically injured during the attack and suffered a collapsed lung, has since responded to Jackson’s accidental release.

“Lord, grant me the serenity…” he wrote in an Instagram story regarding the news.

“Deep breaths,” he added in another post.

