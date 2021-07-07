Marion Cotillard Praises Adam Driver for Performing Oral Sex While Singing in New Musical Annette

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did Hollywood It Boy Adam Driver just get dreamier?

While discussing the new musical film Annette with the press at Cannes Film Festival, Marion Cotillard revealed that she and her co-star Driver were forced to sing in some “very complicated positions.”

In the movie, directed by Leos Carax, both stars sing live, as opposed to pre-recording their songs prior to filming — leading to some awkward on-set interactions.

“On most classic musicals, you record your songs in advance and then you do playback on the set. But there, Leos wanted everything to be completely live,” Cotillard said in the movie’s official Cannes Press Pack interview, according to Insider.

“It added to the complexity of the set: we found ourselves singing in very complicated positions, doing back-crawling or mimicking cunnilingus; acrobatic positions that technically modify your song,” she added. “But that was the effect Leos was looking for: he wanted the voices are modified, thwarted, by the real [situation].”

Annette follows Driver’s Henry McHenry, a stand-up comedian, and Cotillard’s Ann Defrasnoux, a globally acclaimed opera singer, who have a child with a “surprising gift.”

“We strangely never see people fucking or doing trivial things in musical comedies,” Cotillard added of the film, which was released in France on July 6 by UGC Distribution.

The movie is set to come out in the United States in a limited release on August 6, later moving to Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

Watch the trailer for Annette above, via YouTube.

