Mark Wahlberg Ditches California for Nevada in Bid to Give Children ‘a Better Life’

Mark Wahlberg revealed he has said goodbye to California and is now living in Nevada with his family, in search of better opportunities.

The actor spoke about the move with Sheryl Underwood of CBS’s The Talk on Tuesday.

“Every free moment that I have, I’m at home,” Wahlberg said citing that he plans to be able to “work from home” in his new state and maximize his time with family.

“I moved to Nevada — where, after this gubernatorial election, hopefully I go to legislation and get a bill passed so we can get tax credits for the state, build a state of the art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0,” he said.

Wahlberg cited that after moving to California, he only made a few movies in the area, his new focus was making sure his children have the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

“I want to be able to work from home. Moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” Wahlberg said.

“So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer,” he said.

The actor revealed plans to expand his empire beyond filmmaking by developing a shoe factory in Nevada.

“This made a lot more sense for us, to go and hopefully build a studio as well as a shoe factory and a factory for municipal,” he added. “So we came here to, you know, just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there’s lots of opportunities here.”

Listen above via The Talk.

