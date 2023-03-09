Marlon Wayans Roasts Tucker Carlson Over ‘Embarrassing’ Texts About Hating Trump: ‘White-on-White Crime’

Comedian Marlon Wayans joked this week that Tucker Carlson’s text messages bashing former President Donald Trump are “White-on-White” crime.

The text message was one of many bombshell revelations from the latest filing in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. Dominion filed the lawsuit arguing that Fox acted “recklessly” in their coverage of the 2020 election, while Fox maintains that their coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

Wayans referenced the ongoing legal battle and the texts during his Wednesday night appearance, guest hosting The Daily Show.

“They’re dealing with a big lawsuit right now, and because of it, a bunch of Fox News hosts had to give up all their private texts. So we’ve been finding out what they really think about Donald Trump, and it’s hilarious,” Wayans said before playing a news clip that summed up the text messages.

The texts were sent by Carlson to an unknown staffer on January 4, 2021.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” Carlson wrote.

“I hate him passionately,” one text said.

“We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn’t really an upside to Trump,” another message read.

“That’s fighting words,” Wayans said. “White-on-white crime. Let’s go!”

“All right. I know this looks bad, but their makeup sex is gonna be so much hotter,” Wayans said referencing Carlson and Trump.

He called the exchange “embarrassing” for the network.

“You know, this is so embarrassing for Fox News. If they want to keep their shit quiet, they should do what the crack dealers do — use a pay phone,” Wayans joked.

He then launched into an impression of Carlson.

“‘Yo, it’s Tucker. Listen, Black Lives Matter. They really do. They do. All right. Hit me back on my burner,'” Wayans said.

In response to the latest filings in the Dominion lawsuit, Fox News Corp released the following statement to Mediaite:

Dominion and its private equity owners join a long line of public figures and corporations across the country that have long tried to silence the press and this lawsuit from Staple Street Capital-owned Dominion is nothing more than another flagrant attack on the First Amendment. FOX News will continue to fiercely protect the free press as a ruling in favor of Dominion would have grave consequences for journalism across this country.

Watch the clip above via The Daily Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com