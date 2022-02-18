Mary J. Blige Calls Super Bowl One of Her ‘Most Important’ Accomplishments: Black People Became the Night’s ‘Epicenter’

Mary J. Blige opened up about the importance of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show while on The View, highlighting how it made Black people the “epicenter” of the night.

Blige joined The View on Friday, quickly earning immense praise and accolades from the hosts on her Super Bowl performance alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

“I dance to you basically every morning,” said an excited Sunny Hostin, adding, “But this performance was so important for so many reasons. My generation grew up with this music. I mean, I was sweating in my living room dancing to you.”

Hostin went on to point to the cultural significance of the moment, noting that “the NFL has a significant problem with race.”

“But the halftime show for many people was a showcase of hip-hop, rap, Black artistry,” she continued. “Eminem took a knee. What did it feel like to play such a huge role in that moment?”

In response, Blige called the halftime show “one of the most important roles and accomplishments in my career,” thanking Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records, for inviting her to perform that night.

“We have come so far. Hip-hop has come so far,” she said. “African — you know — Black people have come so far.”

Blige also stressed that because of the halftime show, Black people were placed at “the epicenter, the front line of such a huge, huge moment,” adding, “So it was extremely important to all our careers, I believe.”

Watch above, via ABC.

