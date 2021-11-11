Matthew McConaughey clarified comments he made regarding vaccine mandates for children, revealing that his eldest son has been immunized against Covid-19.

While speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook summit on Tuesday, McConaughey said he opposed mandating vaccinations for younger children.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” McConaughey told Andrew Ross Sorkin, later adding, “I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to. I chose to do it.”

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy was asked about the comments on CNN Tuesday night, and responded by expressing his support for vaccinating children.

“Please consider strongly getting your children vaccinated,” Murthy said in an interview with anchor Erin Burnett. “There’s a lot of noise out there. Talk to your doctor.”

McConaughey has since clarified his remarks in an Instagram story posted Wednesday, in which he hit at “clickbait headlines” that suggested he was against vaccinating children.

“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated: ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate,” he wrote. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false.”

McConaughey went on to reveal that his 13-year-old son Levi has been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“I appreciate the ear and clarity, just keep livin,” he concluded.

