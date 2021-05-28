Matthew McConaughey Mocks Anti-Maskers: I Don’t Believe ‘You’re Really Scared of This Little Cotton Thing’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matthew McConaughey opened up about his potential gubernatorial run, laying out his political goals while also blasting anti-maskers.

The actor referred to masks as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom” while speaking to Carlos Watson for an interview on the OZY CEO’s talk show.

“We have got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” McConaughey said during the episode’s promo, released Thursday, referencing the “damn dispute over the masks that got politicized.”

McConaughey has been vocally team mask throughout the pandemic, releasing a video showing his followers how to craft a face covering with just a bandana, a coffee filter, and some rubber bands.

“I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom,” McConaughey said to Watson about anti-maskers, adding, “There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful.”

McConaughey also teased his potential run for Governor of Texas, revealing he is “not interested in going and putting a bunch of Band-Aids on that are gonna be ripped off” as soon as he were to leave office.

“I’m interested in building something that can last, and I’m measuring what category that is. I don’t know if that’s politics,” he said, while also adding, “I trust my core beliefs enough and my values enough to feel comfortable listening to and opposing.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

