‘Maybe I’m Immune’: James Corden Lampoons Trump Covid Ordeal with Paul McCartney Parody

James Corden gave a Grammy-winning performance on Tuesday’s The Late Late Show, mocking President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response with a parody of Paul McCartney’s ’70s hit Maybe I’m Amazed.

Corden tweaked the song’s lyrics to blast Trump’s behavior following his positive coronavirus diagnosis — appropriately renaming the song Maybe I’m Immune.

The host showed off his impressive vocal range and piano skills to roast Trump for suggesting he is immune to the coronavirus while still infected with it.

“Maybe I’m a man and maybe I don’t wear a mask because I don’t care about others,” sang the host. “Science, I don’t really understand.”

Corden sang as clips of Trump and his doctor Sean Conley played in the background, including a video of the president’s questionable and controversial joy ride outside Walter Reed Hospital:

Inspired by President Trump’s return to the White House, @JKCorden performs a special version of Paul McCartney’s classic “Maybe I’m Amazed.” pic.twitter.com/rbREeHRvZm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 7, 2020

“Maybe I’m immune, it’s okay to go out for a ride, with others trapped inside, maybe you’re immune to the lies my doctors tell you,” Corden added. “Maybe I’m immune to the ways the polls are looking now. Maybe I’m afraid it’s not fake news. Maybe I’m immune to all the lies that I have made, I shouldn’t have downplayed.”

Corden finished the song with a message on this year’s election: “Maybe I’m afraid of the way that I might lose this. Maybe on November 3 I just might lose this.”

Watch above, via The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Twitter.

