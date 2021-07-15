Megan Fox Hits Back at Heat She Received for Calling Trump a ‘Legend’: ‘Burn a Witch at the Stake Mentality’

Megan Fox responded to the backlash she received for calling Donald Trump a “legend” — faulting her critics for having a “burn a witch at the stake mentality.”

Fox took to Instagram on Wednesday night to clarify that she does not align herself “with any political party or individual politicians,” yet was merely stating, “an observable fact.”

While on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fox described her experience at the UFC 264 match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas this weekend, sharing that she sat near the former president.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber, and Trump was also in my row,” she said. “He had, like, 30 Secret Service with him.”

“He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” she continued. “I was like, I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. But yeah, I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

Fox received pushback for her “legend” comment, as people began accusing the Jennifer’s Body star of being a Trump supporter.

“I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she wrote on a Wednesday Instagram Story. “I never said Donald Trump is a legend.”

“I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence),” she added. “The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican, based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion.”

Fox then sent a biting message to her critics:

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil (sic), pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though,” she wrote. “The world needs more of that.”

