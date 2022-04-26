Megan Fox Responds to Alarm Over Her and Machine Gun Kelly Drinking Each Other’s Blood: ‘For Ritual Purposes Only’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Megan Fox has addressed the alarm over her and Machine Gun Kelly’s blood-drinking habits.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) announced news of their engagement in a January Instagram post, with Fox writing, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The remark instantly went viral — and even some doctors chimed in.

“It is absolutely not safe to drink other people’s blood,” Shikha Jain, a hematologist and oncologist at the University of Illinois Cancer Center in Chicago, told Glamour following the announcement.

Fox responded to the alarm while sitting down with Glamour’s Emily Maddick, marking her first interview since the engagement.

“Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she said. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Fox went on to detail what she identified as “metaphysical practices and meditations,” explaining that she reads tarot cards and follows astrology.

“And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it,'” she added.

“He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

Later in the interview, Fox described MGK as her “exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.”

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” she added. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

