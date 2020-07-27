<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HBO Sports will air Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe on August 1 — showing a conversation between the U.S. women’s soccer team captain, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 1619 Project founder and Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, and comedian and television host Hasan Minhaj.

“We are grateful Megan Rapinoe would choose HBO as home for this conversation and look forward to more opportunities with her to continue this dialogue,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports, in a press release. “Megan is fearless in speaking out on issues. Joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Hasan Minhaj, this conversation embraces the challenges we collectively face.”

Rapinoe will lead the dialogue, which will air at 10 pm ET, and the discussion will focus on the current cultural, social, and political climate in the United States.

Each trailblazer will discuss their specific contributions to the cultural conversation — focusing on the U.S. after the election of President Donald Trump and on current injustices in the nation.

“I’m a gay female athlete,” Rapinoe said in the trailer, noting her intersectionality. “I can’t ever just be one thing.” Hannah-Jones later notes that she views the upcoming election as “the first election where we are actually voting for our lives” — presumably referencing the ongoing conversation surrounding police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rapinoe, who led her team to victory during the 2019 World Cup, has consistently dedicated herself to activism and human rights issues — notably fighting for equal pay in sports and supporting Colin Kaepernick’s right to peacefully protest by kneeling during the 2016 national anthem.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” said Rapinoe in the release. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

Watch the trailer above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]