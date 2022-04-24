Megan Thee Stallion Tears Up While Recounting 2020 Shooting Incident to CBS’ Gayle King: He ‘Said Dance B*tch!’ and ‘Started Shooting’

Megan Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion, tearfully recounted an incident when rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her feet in 2020 during her first interview about the incident.

“All I hear is this man screaming and he said, ‘Dance bitch!'” Pete told CBS’ Gayle King in an interview set to air Monday. “And he started shooting and I’m just like, oh my God.”

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is currently facing charges of felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm. He has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to start Sept. 14.

Pete initially did not tell police she had been shot, and was seen in July 2020 getting into a police car with bloodied feet, supposedly caused by broken glass.

The Cut reported that in an Instagram Live, “she explained that, in the moment, she hadn’t trusted the police to protect her. ‘Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n- – – – shot me?’ she said. ‘So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?'”

Pete told King that he shot a couple of times while “standing up over the window.”

“I didn’t even want to move, I didn’t want to move too quick,” she continued. “Cause I’m like, oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s going to shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

Pete said that she never put her hands on anybody or raised her voice.

“This is one of them times where it was like it shouldn’t have got this crazy,” she said.

