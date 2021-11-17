Meghan Markle Sits Down with Ellen Degeneres for First Talk Show Appearance Since Leaving Royal Family

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meghan Markle sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for her first talk show appearance since leaving the royal family.

Markle’s upcoming appearance was announced during a sneak peek shared Wednesday, which shows the Duchess of Sussex reminiscing about her time as an actress before meeting Prince Harry.

She told DeGeneres that while her last talk show appearance was years ago, prior to leaving the royal family, she used to go on auditions at the same Warner Bros. lot that DeGeneres tapes her show.

“I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is the security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!’” she said. “So to drive in today was very different.”

Markle went on to share that she used to drive a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport” to her auditions, cracking that the car had “had a life of its own.”

“At a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” she told DeGeneres. “So after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

The story prompted DeGeneres to ask if anyone ever saw her crawling through the trunk of her car, Markle confessing she used to “play it off.”

“I would go like, ‘Oh I’m just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it’s back there,’ and then crawl all the way and close it,” she added, closing a pretend trunk door. “The things we do.”

