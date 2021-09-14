Megyn Kelly accused Madonna of sporting a fake butt at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Although Kelly did not watch the VMAs, she still insisted that she and her guests, Fox News’ Janice Dean and podcaster Adam Carolla, address “Madonna’s ass.”

“There is 100 percent that that is fake,” she argued on Monday’s The Megyn Kelly Show. “There is absolutely no way that that’s her real bottom.”

While Kelly claimed she was not telling Madonna to “age gracefully,” or to resemble Daisy Werthan from Driving Miss Daisy, she still took issue with how much skin the Queen of Pop was showing.

“I know that the right thing to say is like, you go girl, 63! And that’s what 63 looks like and you’re still holding it together,” Kelly said. “That’s not how I feel. I feel like, woman, cover up! It’s too much.”

Kelly went on to request that Madonna show “a little bit more dignity,” hitting at her for looking “vulgar” instead of “sexy.”

“I just think that her old brand was vulgarity and it worked but it’s working less for me as she gets into her mid 60s and is officially a member of AARP,” Kelly said.

Dean later revealed that she hadn’t seen Madonna’s ass and was unaware of what it looked like.

Luckily for Dean, Kelly was ready and willing to describe it for her:

“It’s huge. It’s perfectly round. It’s hard. You can almost see the implant!” Kelly shared, later asking Carolla if he had seen Madonna’s “ass pictures.”

While Carolla admitted to loving asses, he explained that he was busy watching NFL highlights, so he “missed the highlight of Madonna’s ass.”

“So, unfortunately I’ll have to take a deep dive into her ass after we wrap this up,” he added.

The whole discussion inspired Kelly to ask her viewers to call and share whether or not they think Madonna’s bottom is real.

“And by the way Megan Fox was 100 percent naked, which I also frankly didn’t want to see,” Kelly added, hitting at another VMAs attendee. “She’s beautiful but like, it’s too much! It’s gone too far.”

Watch above, via The Megyn Kelly Show.

