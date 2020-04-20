<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to host a read-along on Mondays at noon for four weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first book on her list is The Gruffalo, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which she will read today — April 20th.

“Hi, I’m Michelle Obama, and welcome to ‘Mondays with Me,’ a series of stories with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House,” Obama said during an announcement on Youtube on Saturday. “I hope you enjoy ‘Mondays with Me,’ and I can’t wait to see you next week!’

Obama took to Twitter to share the news on Friday, adding that anyone can stream the event on the PBS Kids’ Facebook page or their Youtube channel:

I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite children’s books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!). Join me, @PBSKIDS, and @penguinrandom for read-alongs on Mondays at 12pm ET on @PBSKIDS Facebook and YouTube! https://t.co/839isAWKSt — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2020

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud. And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children—and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere,” Obama said in a statement.

“At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

The statement also included a full schedule for the First Lady’s read-alongs:

April 20: The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Axel Scheffler

April 27: There’s a Dragon in Your Book by Tom Fletcher, illustrated by Greg Abbott

May 4: Miss Maple’s Seeds by Eliza Wheeler

May 11: The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Watch above, via Youtube.

