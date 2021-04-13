Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a pandemic-themed song that covers everything from life during lockdown to COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters frontmen co-wrote Eazy Sleazy, which dropped Tuesday, with the former handling guitar and vocals, and the latter playing drums, guitar and bass.

The humorous lyrics begin with a nod to the dregs of quarantine: “That’s a pretty mask / But never take a chance Tik Tok stupid dance / Took a Samba class I landed on my ass / Trying to write a tune / You better hook me up to Zoom,” Jagger sings.

The track continues, “Cancel all the tours / Football’s fake applause / No more travel brochures / Way too much TV / It’s lobotomizing me.”

Jagger and Grohl also take aim at some of the wilder coronavirus conspiracy theories that have been floating around since last year: “Shooting the vaccine / Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It’s mind control.”

Jagger said in a press release that accompanied the track’s music video, “It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much-needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy.”

Grohl added, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier… and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!”

Jagger told Rolling Stone that he wrote the song as “a reflection on the last year; the physical and mental strains put on society.” He added, “The whole year, we’ve been doing this and going through different emotions through it and having false starts and stops and openings and closings.”

Jagger further told the publication that Donald Trump “was just winging” the pandemic, but acknowledged that the former president “bet on all these vaccines, which was a good thing.”

However, the legendary rocker criticized the way Trump handled the rollout of the vaccine, which he said: “was just non-existent in the beginning until the Biden administration came.”

Watch the music video for Eazy Sleazy above, via YouTube.

