Sacramento police are investigating Blac Chyna after she allegedly held a woman hostage in her hotel room during a “drug fueled” party.

According to The Sun, Chyna invited a group of people to an after party in her room in the Sheraton Grand Hotel last month. The “drug fueled” gathering allegedly got out of control and led to Chyna verbally assaulting an attendee.

The Sun obtained video of the alleged incident, which shows an incredibly distressed woman rushing out of the hotel room:

#BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation pic.twitter.com/CmoTGcab4r — Dee Rob 🌻 (@Yesthatsdee_) December 9, 2021

The woman’s friend Ron Knighton filmed the video and spoke to The Sun regarding the alleged incident, telling the outlet that they had been invited to the model’s hotel room after she hosted a Black Friday party nearby.

“Everyone was enjoying themselves; the drinks were flowing and the energy in the suite was real good,” Knighton said. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the fuck up’ or she’d beat both our asses.”

“The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave – but when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room,” he continued.

Knighton allegedly waited in the hallway for 20 minutes before others knocked on the door, prompting Chyna to open the door.

The woman bursts through the hotel room door after Knighton can be heard telling her to come out, and can be seen crying in the hallway and in the elevator.

“It’s not your fault. She’s high on cocaine and crazy,” Knighton can be heard telling his friend, also telling Chyna, “You’re not going to disrespect me and kept my friend in the room… Ain’t no way that’s right.”

Knighton told The Sun that Chyna “wouldn’t let her leave even though my friend was crying and shouting – she was being a total bully,” adding, “I don’t know what she was trying to achieve but it was just embarrassing and a very disturbing end to the night.”

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department confirmed to The Sun that they were made aware of a disturbance at the hotel on November 27.

“A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported,” said the spokesperson. “The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the investigation remains active.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com