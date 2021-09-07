Monica Lewinsky Says She Doesn’t ‘Need’ An Apology from Bill Clinton Anymore, But ‘He Should Want’ to Say Sorry Regardless

Monica Lewinsky spoke to Savannah Guthrie about Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series American Crime Story: Impeachment, revealing that she no longer needs an apology from Bill Clinton.

The season of Murphy’s American Crime Story, which Lewinsky produced, will focus on Clinton’s 1998 impeachment through the perspective of the women involved in an attempt to counter the media’s original reporting on the scandal.

Lewinsky, who was initially reluctant to give Murphy the green light on a show that would rehash her past, sat down with Guthrie on Tuesday’s Today Show to discuss the upcoming series.

After sharing that there is an “enormous amount of emotional truth” within the series, Lewinsky admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted the Clintons to see her show.

“Do you ever wish that you could speak to him?” Guthrie asked. “Do you feel like he owes you an apology after all these years?”

Lewinsky shared that there was a “long period” of time, before her “life changed the last six or seven years,” where she craved resolution.

“I’m very grateful that I don’t have that feeling anymore — that I don’t need it,” Lewinsky added. “He should want to apologize, in the same way that I want to apologize any chance I get to people that I hurt, and my actions hurt.”

The 10 episode series will premiere Tuesday night on FX, with the second episode scheduled to air on Sept. 14.

Beanie Feldstein is set to play Lewinsky in the series, while Sarah Paulson will portray Linda Tripp. Clive Owen is set to play President Clinton, while Hillary Clinton will be portrayed by Edie Falco, and Billy Eichner will play The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge — as he broke the news that Newsweek magazine was sitting on information regarding the president’s relationship with Lewinsky.

Cobie Smulders has also joined the cast and is set to play Ann Coulter, replacing Betty Gilpin due to scheduling conflicts.

