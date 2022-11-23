Monty Python’s Eric Idle Dismisses Comedians Railing Against Cancel Culture, Reveals Slight Bias Against Conservatives: ‘I Hate Them Intensely’

Monty Python veteran Eric Idle struck a different tone than others from his legendary comedy troupe when tackling wokeism and cancel culture this week.

Speaking with Kara Swisher, the British comedian dismissed the idea that comedian Dave Chappelle has faced any effects from cancel culture over his controversial jokes. Swisher asked Idle about Chappelle referring to being “cancelled.”

“Well, where does he say it? On SNL,” Idle said, arguing he’d have more sympathy if Chappelle’s comments weren’t still given such a major platform.

Venues have cancelled Chappelle shows and someone rushed the stage at a recent show. The comedian does, however, remain undeterred, releasing his last special through Netflix in 2021.

Idle also had Bill Maher in his sights, criticizing him for chiding his audience for not laughing at some of his jokes.

“I didn’t like it when Bill Maher complains about the audience for not laughing, they’re telling you they don’t find it funny. You shouldn’t moan about the audience. There’s nothing wrong with the audience,” Idle said.

The comedian also held nothing back when describing his feelings towards conservatives, admitting, “I hate them intensely.”

The comedian added about Maher and Chappelle, “I’m not terribly sympathetic to that attitude.”

“I hate them intensely, I’ve always hated conservatives, I’m afraid to say I’m very prejudiced against them, they’re horrible people,” he said.

Other members of Monty Python have spoken out on cancel culture including Terry Gilliam and John Cleese, though they have slightly more negative views than Idle. Cleese told Fox News in July that wokeism is the “death of creativity.” Cleese argued comedians are afraid to even try certain material today.

“They say something like, ‘Can I get away with it? I don’t think so. So and so got into trouble, and he said that, oh, she said that.’ You see what I mean?” Cleese said. “And that’s the death of creativity.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com