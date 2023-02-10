Monty Python’s John Cleese Won’t Work With BBC Again Because They’re Too PC: ‘Frightened of Offending Others’

Monty Python alum John Cleese blasted the BBC in an interview this week, declaring he would not allow his new Faulty Towers followup to air on the network because they’ve become too politically correct.

“I’m not doing it with the BBC because I won’t get the freedom,” the comedian and filmmaker told GB News host Dan Wooton on Thursday.

Cleese recalled having minimal interference from the network when his material aired on the BBC in the ’70s and ’80s, but today he claimed the higher-ups are too “frightened of offending others.”

“That was the best time because the BBC was run by people with real personality who loved the medium and who were operating out of confidence, which was okay because there wasn’t so much competition,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Cleese also accused the BBC of losing its sense of humor.

“While I’m always grateful to receive career advice from a towering talent like Nick Robinson, I think it is more important for the British public that the BBC re-discovers its sense of humour,” he tweeted.

While I'm always grateful to receive career advice from a towering talent like Nick Robinson, I think it is more important for the British public that the BBC re-discovers its sense of humour Those were the days… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) February 9, 2023

Cleese previously blasted The BBC in 2020 for removing an episode of Faulty Towers they said contained “racial slurs.”

I would have hoped that someone at the BBC would understand that there are two ways of making fun of

human behaviour One is to attack it directly. The other is to have someone who is patently a figure of fun, speak up on behalf of that behaviour Thank of Alf Garnett… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 12, 2020

“I would have hoped that someone at the BBC would understand that there are two ways of making fun of human behaviour. One is to attack it directly,” he wrote at the time. “The other is to have someone who is patently a figure of fun, speak up on behalf of that behaviour.”

Cleese has railed against political correctness before, along with fellow Monty Python veteran Terry Gilliam. Monty Python member Eric Idle, however, recently dismissed concerns about political correctness negatively affecting comedy.

Watch above via GB News.

