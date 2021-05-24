Morgan Wallen Wins 3 Billboard Music Awards Despite Being Banned from Show for Using N-Word

Morgan Wallen won three top honors at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, despite being banned from appearing on the show.

The singer won Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for “Dangerous: The Double Album,” yet was unable to accept the top honors in person.

Wallen was disinvited from the ceremony after TMZ leaked a video showing the country singer call one of his friends the N-word, while also yelling other expletives.

While Wallen apologized, claiming he was “embarrassed,” he was still barred from the event despite being nominated for six awards.

Billboard issued a statement explaining their decision to honor Wallen’s nominations despite barring him from the vent, writing, “Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

“With our content reaching millions of viewers, [Dick Clark Productions] and MRC [Data] have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry,” read statement, adding, “It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

This is not the first time a leaked video has gotten Wallen’s invite rescinded, as he was booted from appearing on Saturday Night Live this fall after a viral video showed him breaking Covid protocol by partying and kissing multiple people in a crowded Alabama bar.

Wallen was later invited back as a musical guest on SNL, appearing on the Dec. 5 episode, which was hosted by Jason Bateman.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]