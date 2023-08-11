Mother of Two Bobbi Althoff Is Taking The Podcast World By Storm

Bobbi Althoff launched her podcast on June 1st, 2023 and has quickly taken the industry by storm with viral interviews of megawatt stars like Drake and Mark Cuban.

While she now boasts 5.5 million TikTok followers, the mother of two started with nothing, posting comical videos featuring her kids in 2020 shortly after dropping out of college. She quickly became a popular face amongst parents and mothers in particular. Her dry humor and deadpan style garnered a cult following.

@bobbialthoff If anyone was wondering why I haven’t been posting as much the past 3 months.. idk where Bobbi is. I’ll let you know when she returns ♬ original sound – Carson Genal

But a jump to podcasting would come in April 2023, when she came up with the idea for The Really Good Podcast, restyling her deadpan TikTok character as a podcast host. The jump would prove much more difficult than Althoff anticipated.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she revealed that she reached insane podcast success off of $300 dollars and a TikTok video.

Althoff quickly realized that attracting top celebrities to a new podcast was no easy feat, especially with no connections.

So she turned to her TikTok fan base and made a short video offering a $300 dollar cash reward to anyone who could put her in contact with a celebrity, which led her to comedian Rick Glassman, her first podcast guest.

She took to the same method for her second episode which landed her with comedian Funny Marco. Then things really took off. Clips of the podcast began circulating Instagram and TikTok. Both Marco and Althoff’s dry humor ensured the interview went viral.

Althoff noticed that one of the videos was liked by none other than Drake and he soon began following her page. She knew immediately that she had to “shoot her shot” and DM’d the rapper to see if he was willing to appear on her show.

To her surprise, he replied and sent her a copy of his touring schedule. Two days later, with her best friend by her side, Althoff flew out to Memphis where she filmed the interview in his bed.

In two weeks, the video racked up 10 million views on her YouTube channel alone and launched her show into the top five podcasts on Spotify, just behind the industry titans, The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy.

People questioned who Althoff was and why she had such strong connections to top celebrities. Rumors swirled around her past with some accusing her of being a nepo baby while others were convinced she was industry plant.

Rumors that Althoff was an industry plant or nepo baby — how else did she get Drake? — swirled as she continued to book major guests, soon releasing two more podcast episodes featuring rapper Lil Yachty and Mark Cuban.

But Althoff told Cosmopolitan she comes from humble beginnings and finds all of the speculation rather funny.

“I could not be further from someone with connections and with money,” Althoff told Cosmopolitan’s Olivia Truffaut-Wong.

From growing her TikTok following to millions of fans, to using her platform to launch a successful podcast, Althoff now hopes to add acting to that list.

Her ability to remain deadpan for entire interviews is surely one of the reasons people keep coming back for more. The unique interview style, which is more focused on having a conversation than anything else, will no doubt attract more celebrities to appear on the show.

But will the wave of success continue or will her show fizzle out as quickly as it flashed on the radar? Only time will tell.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com