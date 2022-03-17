Nancy Pelosi Honors Ukraine With Bono Poem That Names Zelensky as the New Saint Patrick

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) honored Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Friends of Ireland luncheon on Thursday by reciting a poem by U2’s Bono.

Pelosi had previously announced plans to diverge from the House’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day festivities in order to honor the ongoing war Russia launched in Ukraine.

“I’m going to be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine, which you might find interesting,” she said at a press conference prior to he reading.

Well, Pelosi did just that during Thursday’s lunch, reading Bono’s poem before introducing Riverdance, a theatrical show consisting of traditional Irish music and dance.

The speaker shared that Bono had reached out that morning with the poem, adding, “Most of us, always, whether we’re in Ireland or here, whatever it is, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives.

She then went on to recite the poem:

Oh Saint Patrick he drove out the snakes

With his prayers but that’s not all it takes

For the snake symbolizes

An evil that rises

And hides in your heart

As it breaks

And the evil has risen my friends

From the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear

That’s when saints can appear

To drive out those old snakes once again

And they struggle for us to be free

From the psycho in this human family Ireland’s sorrow and pain Is now the Ukraine

And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelensky

Pelosi received applause from those at the luncheon and gifted the poem to a particularly amused priest.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

