Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Animated Series Pearl After Company Faced Mass Exodus of 200,000 Subscribers in 2022

Netflix has reportedly canceled Meghan Markle’s latest venture in a bid to help the company cut back on production after losing over 200 thousand subscribers in 2022 alone.

The show, titled Pearl was an animated series still in the pre-productions stages with Netflix in association with Markle and Prince Harry’s production company Archewell.

According to Deadline, the show was set to follow a young 12-year-old girl as she went on adventures with the help of “influential women throughout history.”

The news comes as Netflix reported a loss of over 200 thousand subscribers since January.

The company revealed they expect to lose even more subscribers, 2 million to be exact, by the middle of this year.

The company’s stock fell almost 35% after the news hit.

The cancelation of Markle’s show is a result of Netflix cutting back on production as the company shifts focus and plans how to move forward.

Another substantial loss that likely contributed to the fall was the company’s decision to withdraw its service from Russia after the onset of the war in Ukraine. An estimated 700,000 Russian accounts were lost as a result.

Markle and Prince Harry signed the exclusive content deal with Netflix in September of 2020 but have yet to release any shows under the contract.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com