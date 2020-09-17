Jerry Harris, Netflix docuseries Cheer’s breakout star, has been arrested on a production of child pornography charge, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick, following his recent sexual misconduct accusation involving two minors.

Harris has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography after he allegedly allured a 13-year-old he met online to send him videos and photos of himself.

The high profile cheerleader also met the boy at a cheerleading event for oral sex, federal authorities claim. Harris is scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.

USA Today first reported on the sexual-misconduct allegations on Monday, adding that the FBI was investigating Harris and conducting a search of his Naperville, Illinois residence.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris said. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

The initial investigation was based on accusations that came from 14-year-old twin brothers who claimed Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

“Harris would also send sexually explicit photos and videos of himself to Plaintiffs, including, but not limited to photographs of Harris’s penis and body as well as videos of Harris masturbating himself,” the suit claimed. He also messaged them trying to meet in “secluded locations at various competitions, soliciting sexual conduct with these boys.”

