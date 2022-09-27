Netflix Removes LGBTQ Label From Jeffrey Dahmer Series After Protests

Netflix dropped the LGBTQ tag from their new show on real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following days of protests.

Numerous social media users noted the LGBTQ label on the series and took issue with the classification. Dahmer was a cannibal who killed 17 men. Evan Peters portrays the killer at various points in his life in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and episodes are littered with scenes depicting his brutality, especially towards gay men.

Multiple outlets reported on the social media objections, but Netflix has not commented on removing the LGBTQ tag from the series, which debuted on the streaming service on September 21.

“Imagine clicking on the ‘LGBTQ’ category and this is what you get,” Twitter user and YouTube reviewer Quinton Reviews tweeted along with an image of Peters as Dahmer. The tweet received more than 17,000 likes.

imagine clicking on the "LGBTQ" category and this is what you get — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) September 21, 2022

A TikTok video highlighting the show’s tag also received more than 20,000 likes.

“Why the fuck did Netflix tag the Jeffrey Dahmer [series] LGBTQ? Like I know it’s technically true, but this is not the representation we’re looking for,” user @lizthelezbo said.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series has faced other protests since its debut, including from family members of one of Dahmer’s victims.

Eric Perry, a cousin of Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey, tweeted recently that his family is “pissed” about the show.

“It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?” Perry tweeted.

Perry noted the show recreated a court outburst in 1992 at Dahmer’s sentencing from Rita Isbell, responding to a tweet providing a haunting side-by-side comparison.

I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you're actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell's) are pissed about this show. It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

In an interview with Insider, Isbell said she wished Netflix or the show’s producers had contacted her ahead of time.

“I was never contacted about the show,” she said. “I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

