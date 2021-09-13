Nicki Minaj Responds to Joy Reid’s Rebuke Over Vaccine Tweets: ‘You’re So Thirsty to Down Another Black Woman (By the Request of the White Man)’

By Michael LucianoSep 13th, 2021, 9:58 pm
 

Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Joy Reid

Nicki Minaj responded to a stinging reprimand from MSNBC’s Joy Reid over tweets the singer fired off on Monday. The tweets called into question the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine. They prompted widespread mockery.

That prompted Reid to address Minaj on Monday’s ReidOut. “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my god,” said Reid. “As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I am so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my god.”

The rebuke did not go unnoticed by the 38-year-old artist. She responded on Twitter and accused Reid of being “thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man).” Minaj also called Reid “uncle tomiana”:

Charlie Sykes, one of the panelists Minaj referenced, responded by saying Reid was “absolutely right about your anti vax nonsense.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: