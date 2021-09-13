Nicki Minaj Responds to Joy Reid’s Rebuke Over Vaccine Tweets: ‘You’re So Thirsty to Down Another Black Woman (By the Request of the White Man)’

Nicki Minaj responded to a stinging reprimand from MSNBC’s Joy Reid over tweets the singer fired off on Monday. The tweets called into question the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine. They prompted widespread mockery.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

That prompted Reid to address Minaj on Monday’s ReidOut. “For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh my god,” said Reid. “As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I am so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my god.”

The rebuke did not go unnoticed by the 38-year-old artist. She responded on Twitter and accused Reid of being “thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man).” Minaj also called Reid “uncle tomiana”:

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

Charlie Sykes, one of the panelists Minaj referenced, responded by saying Reid was “absolutely right about your anti vax nonsense.”

Yes. I nodded. Because she was absolutely right about your anti vax nonsense. Which is very sad. https://t.co/MNiioPmI98 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 14, 2021

