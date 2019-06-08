Former UN Ambassador and Republican governor Nikki Haley volleyed back at The View’s Whoopi Goldberg criticizing her anti-abortion stance this week, using a video to contrast Haley’s statements with Goldberg’s on The View.

I’m not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi on this, but listen to both of us and you decide. pic.twitter.com/vqcZOdNbuQ — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 6, 2019

“I’m not going to get in the gutter with Whoopi,” Haley wrote in a tweet.

“Whoopi is ok if they disagree on the topic but doesn’t want to be misrepresented out of context to help further a differing position,” a source at ABC told Mediaite in response to Haley’s video.

The video appears to be produced by her advocacy group, “Stand For America.” It frames Haley’s comments as “a thoughtful way to discuss a sensitive issue,” and contrasts them with Goldberg’s comments seemingly painted negatively.

The video also includes only a short segment of Goldberg’s lengthy speech about Haley’s stance on abortion, where she said “I don’t want you in my coochie.”

“I don’t say that everybody has to believe, but I say you want to have choice, I don’t want you in my coochie!” Goldberg said, and added “You don’t want me in yours either.”

During The View segment, Goldberg criticized a comment made by Haley at an anti-abortion group’s dinner. Haley argued a pro-choice position was “not real feminism.”

“Let me get this straight, so giving a woman a choice about what to do with her body is anti-feminist?” Goldberg said, adding “you have the right never to have an abortion. You have that right. And I support that.”

