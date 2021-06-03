No, David Spade is Not Really Replacing Chris Harrison as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Host

While David Spade will find himself hosting several Bachelor Nation singles on a beach sometime soon, he’s not quite replacing longtime host Chris Harrison.

While several reports marked Spade as Harrison’s replacement on Bachelor in Paradise, Us Weekly clarified that the Saturday Night Live alum is set to host for two of the six weeks, with other guest stars stepping in as well.

Spade may seem like a random choice, but he’s actually well versed in the Bachelor Nation, as he’s often covered the franchise on his Instagram stories.

“I like it all,” Spade told Jimmy Kimmel when asked to pick between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. “I just make fun of whatever’s in front of me.”

While Harrison announced he is temporarily stepping aside from the franchise following his defense of Rachael Kirkconnell amid the show’s racism controversy, he also emphasized plans to return.

“I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change,” he told Michael Strahan while on Good Morning America.

“I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change.”

