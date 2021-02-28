Nomadland Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Picture, Drama

Nomadland won the 2021 Golden Globe award for Best Picture, Drama — beating out The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Nomadland was based on Jessica Bruder’s book of the same name and starred Frances McDormand as Fern, whose entire community was forced to move after a gypsum plant that fueled the town shut down.

Chloé Zhao both wrote and directed the film, and accepted the award on Sunday night, thanking those who have gone through the difficult journey of being a nomad.

“First of all thank you my fellow nominees for your beautiful, beautiful movies. I am speechless. Thank you,” she began, later thanking Bruder for writing the book.

Zhao went on to thank her team and McDormand, who received critical acclaim for her role as Fern in the drama.

“Nomadland at its core for me is a pilgrimage through grief and healing,” sh added. “So for everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you. We don’t say goodbye, we say see you down the road. Thank you.”

Zhao additionally won a Golden Globe award for Best Director, Motion Picture.

Watch above, via NBC.

