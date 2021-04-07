‘Nothing is Off Limits’: Andy Cohen Set to Host Kardashian Reunion Covering Every Season

Andy Cohen announced Wednesday that he will be hosting an upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.

The Watch What Happens Live host, who is certainly no stranger to reunions, is set to sit down with the Kardashian-Jenner family to cover and chat about all 20 seasons of the reality show.

Cohen took to Twitter to share the news by posting a mock FaceTime with the family, referencing their iconic prank from last year:

The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by me! Which moment from all 20 Seasons of @kuwtk on @eentertainment do you want to see the family discuss? I’m all ears 👂👂 pic.twitter.com/vQJKGEy1E4 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 7, 2021

“The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by me!” Cohen wrote in a Twitter post. “Which moment from all 20 Seasons of @kuwtk on @eentertainment do you want to see the family discuss? I’m all ears.”

“Holy Kardashians-Jenners!” Cohen exclaimed without any response from most of the family members, as Kendall Jenner could not seem to keep a straight face. “Wait, am I in trouble?”

Eventually, all members of the family began to crack up at Cohen’s confusion.

“Thank you, we just needed your reaction to us!” Kim Kardashian said before Cohen shared the big news.

“Okay here it goes: we’re doing a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me,” Cohen said. “Get ready.”

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that the 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which is currently airing, would be the last.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

