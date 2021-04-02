NYT’s Kara Swisher Destroys Cuomo for Timely Weed Legalization: ‘If You’re High, You Might Not Notice the Incessant Groping’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New York Times’ Kara Swisher delivered a ruthless prediction for why — after three years of debates — Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) decided now was the right time to legalize marijuana in his state.

While a guest on Stephen Colbert’s parody news show Tooning Out the News, Swisher was asked about Cuomo’s recent move to legalize recreational marijuana in New York.

“After years of throwing people in jail for possession of marijuana, Governor Cuomo was finally convinced to legalize it by his constituents’ incessant calls for him to stop sexually harassing women,” cracked cartoon anchor Kylie Weaver, voiced by Maureen Monahan.

After reading a Times report that claimed Cuomo was uncharacteristically quick to concede to lawmakers and lobbyists pushing for legalization, Weaver asked, “Is this law a sign that racial equity is no longer an after thought, but the first thought when your political image needs a makeover?”

“Well it’s interesting, it’s interesting, I think it’s probably more for the fact that if you’re high, you might not notice the incessant groping,” Swisher quipped to the cartoon anchor.

“Wow, work,” Weaver responded, impressed with the journalist’s take.

Virtue Signal cartoon analyst Peter Womack, voiced by Neil D’ Astolfo, also weighed in — revealing that the long-awaited legislation is not good news for everyone.

“This will disproportionately hurt people like me, who are non-violent prison investors,” Womack bemoaned.

Watch above, via YouTube.

