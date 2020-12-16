Oliver Stone Receives Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine: ‘I Don’t Know If It’s Going To Work But I’ve Heard Good Things’

Filmmaker Oliver Stone has revealed that he was recently administered with Russia’s coronavirus vaccine.

“I got a vaccine shot,” the 74-year-old director told Russia’s Channel One state broadcaster. “I don’t know if it’s going to work. I got it a few days ago. But I’ve heard good things about the Russian vaccine.”

Stone, who’s currently in Russia shooting a documentary on climate change, further noted that he’s “hopeful” about the efficacy of Russia’s vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, and “has to get a second shot” in around 45 days.

Russia began distributing its vaccine last week to health and education workers between the ages of 18 and 60 with high-risk health conditions. According to reports, health officials have warned that the Sputnik V vaccine could be potentially harmful to people over the age of 60.

Around 320,000 doses of Sputnik V have gone into distribution so far, the Moscow Times reports.

Stone has a strong connection to Russia, having filmed interviews with Vladimir Putin in the past. The Oscar-wining director added in his interview with Russia’s Channel One, “America, somehow in its madness, believes that China and Russia are enemies. I don’t. I see Russia and China as great partners.” He continued, “Russia’s been one of the most advanced countries, if not the most advanced country.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]