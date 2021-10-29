Olivia Rodrigo Would Like to Clarify That President Biden Gave Her an Ice Cream Scoop, NOT a Shoehorn

I scream, you scream, we all scream for… shoehorns?

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo wants to clarify exactly what kind of gift President Joe Biden gave her.

You may remember that Rodrigo was at the White House in July as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to promote vaccinations among younger Americans.

This week she sat down with Jimmy Kimmel and talked about her big White House invite. Rodrigo said it was “such an honor to go” to be part of this important cause.

At one point during the interview, she dished on the gifts the president gave her:

He gave me [Ray Bans]. He gave me some M&Ms. And he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange.

“Did he really give you a shoehorn?” Kimmel asked.

“Really. It had like the presidential emblem on it. I’m serious, it’s in my house,” Rodrigo answered.

Kimmel laughed and riffed about the shoehorn for a bit before they moved on.

However, it turns out this was an ice cream scoop from the president, not a shoehorn.

Here’s the picture Rodrigo posted on Instagram Friday:

She explained in the Instagram post it was her mom who told her it was a shoehorn “and let me repeat it on national television.”

Now, looking at the photo, you can see how someone might mistake it for a shoehorn. It’s like “is the dress blue or gold?” but instead “is it a device for shoes or soft serve?”

