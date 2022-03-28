Oscar Viewers Blast ‘Tasteless’ In Memoriam Segment for Leaving Out Bob Saget, Norm Macdonald, and Other Beloved Stars

Viewers of the 94th Academy Awards were unimpressed by this year’s “In Memoriam” segment, which was faulted for leaving out several beloved stars and being too upbeat.

While the Oscars honored legendary Hollywood icons such as Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of Rust, viewers took greater notice of those missing.

The Oscars failed to mention Bob Saget, Ed Asner, Norm Macdonald, Robert Downey Sr., The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, Meat Loaf, and Sex and the City star Willie Garson during the segment, which also had a bizarrely peppy tone.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel and Italian icon Monica Vitti were also omitted from the segment.

Although the segment — like the rest of the evening — was largely overshadowed by Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face, Twitter users still took note of the omissions, calling the moment “tasteless.”

The Slap? Come on @Richzeoli — no foot stomp in video. The bigger outrage was no mention of Bob Saget in the “In Memoriam” segment. — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) March 28, 2022

I don’t care about the slap. I want to know why the Academy’s In Memoriam didn’t include Joan Didion or Bob Saget. — Nicole Goodkind (@NicoleGoodkind) March 28, 2022

Bob Saget won a Student Academy Award in 1977. Snubbing him is lame. Snubbing Ed Asner is also absurd. As much as @normmacdonald is my favorite comedian…I kind of understand that one. His role as Geezer in Grown Ups didn’t exactly make cinematic history. https://t.co/E0LvSx7fei — Sam Dodge (@SamDodgeMLive) March 28, 2022

Overlooked at the #Oscars last night were the In Memoriam snubs of TV stars including: -Bob Saget, writer/director of Farce of the Penguins.

-Norm Macdonald, star of Dirty Work, appeared in several Adam Sandler movies.

-Ed Asner, star of the Oscar-winning Pixar film Up, Elf. — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) March 28, 2022

i’m sorry but jamie lee curtis holding a dog on stage during the in memoriam for betty white right after will smith punched chris rock is a 30 rock sketch — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) March 28, 2022

Are they really playing spirit in the sky right now? This is the worst in Memoriam segment ever. You’re supposed to play clips of those that have passed not loud singing and dancing #Oscars — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) March 28, 2022

This was one of the worst Oscars (if not the worst) in its history. Everything was disgraceful, top to bottom: the creative decisions, the bits, the tasteless in memoriam, the production and editing. #oscars — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) March 28, 2022

The Oscars “In Memoriam” somehow didn’t include Bob Saget or Norm Macdonald. How many comedians have to get hit in one day? — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 28, 2022

Just reached the In Memoriam section 😳 — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) March 28, 2022

Where was @bobsaget in the remembering those who died this year? #Oscars — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) March 28, 2022

