Oscar Viewers Blast ‘Tasteless’ In Memoriam Segment for Leaving Out Bob Saget, Norm Macdonald, and Other Beloved Stars

By Leia IdlibyMar 28th, 2022, 4:10 pm
 

Viewers of the 94th Academy Awards were unimpressed by this year’s “In Memoriam” segment, which was faulted for leaving out several beloved stars and being too upbeat.

While the Oscars honored legendary Hollywood icons such as Betty White, Sidney Poitier, and  Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of Rust, viewers took greater notice of those missing.

The Oscars failed to mention Bob Saget, Ed Asner, Norm Macdonald, Robert Downey Sr., The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, Meat Loaf, and Sex and the City star Willie Garson during the segment, which also had a bizarrely peppy tone.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel and Italian icon Monica Vitti were also omitted from the segment.

Although the segment — like the rest of the evening — was largely overshadowed by Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face, Twitter users still took note of the omissions, calling the moment “tasteless.”

Watch above, via ABC.

