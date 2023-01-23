Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her at Age 25 on TV Set

Pamela Anderson has claimed fellow actor Tim Allen once flashed her while on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.

According to Variety, the allegation comes from Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela. The book is set to be released on January 31st but Variety obtained a copy early. In it, Anderson wrote that the incident happened while she was on Allen’s hit show Home Improvement playing, Lisa the Tool Girl for 23 episodes.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” Anderson wrote.

Allen was most likely referring to Anderson’s Playboy modeling photos during the exchange.

Anderson would eventually depart the show to be on Baywatch. Allen has denied the allegations in a statement to Variety, saying, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson’s book comes a year after the release of the hit Hulu show Pam and Tommy which saw the models turbulent marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee played out on the big screen.

