Pamela Anderson Recalls Meeting Vladimir Putin: ‘He Kind of Got a Kick Out of Me’

Pamela Anderson’s love for animals spanned decades, and recently she opened up about how her work in the field landed her in some very interesting locations, including meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anderson recently sat down with Variety for a lengthy interview about her life and career ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Love, Pamela.

Anderson told the magazine that she rescued 50 cats and 30 dogs after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The actress even discussed how her animal rights activism brought her all the way to the steps of the Kremlin, as she petitioned for Russia to stop the import of “seal products.”

“I’d be at the Kremlin, sitting at the table, and everybody would be there. And I would be rustling my papers with my dolphin pictures and my beluga whales getting hypothermia and pleading across the table to these people that actually did things in real time,” she told Variety.

“Putin was only in the room once, but he heard of everything. I would get messages from other people that he was pleased that I was there — he kind of got a kick out of me,” she added.

Variety writer Tatiana Siegel noted that after Anderson mentioned Putin, she got quiet for a moment before expressing concern about the telling the story.

She stops talking because she’s well aware of the fact that discussing anything Russia-related has become the third rail. “I don’t know what the right thing is to say right now,” she says, “because it’s horrible.” And she quickly notes that she voted for Biden in 2020. Her politics are simple: “Just keep supporting human beings.”

Still, that wasn’t the only controversial figure story she had to share. She also talked about her “unlikely” friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, among other unique moments in the piece.

