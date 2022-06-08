Parents of 18-Year-Old Claim Flash’s Ezra Miller Took Control of Daughter, Supplied Alcohol, Marijuana, LSD

The Flash star Ezra Miller, who goes by they/them pronouns, was accused of taking control of an 18-year-old environmental activist.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle allege Miller has been controlling and manipulating their daughter Tokata Iron Eyes since the two met when the activist was just 12-years-old.

The parents have asked the court to issue a protective order against Miller, claiming the actor supplied their underage daughter with alcohol, marijuana, and LSD.

The two met in 2016 when the actor was visiting the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. According to Tokata’s parents, Miller “took an immediate and apparently innocent liking” to their daughter.

The friendship grew, with Miller even flying Tokata to London in 2017 to visit the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which Miller was filming at the time.

Tokata’s parents allege that as the friendship continued, Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The filing further claims that the parents traveled to Miller’s home in January 2022 to Tokata up, yet found bruises on their daughter’s body, which they believe were caused by the actor. Their daughter was also missing a driver’s license, car keys, a bank card, and other items, according to the filing.

The duo have since been traveling together, and were spotted at a club in Hawaii, according to TMZ. Miller was arrested in March at a karaoke bar in Hawaii after being the subject of 10 police calls that month.

Tokata addressed the legal filing — calling it a “blatant betrayal” — in an Instagram post captioned, “CONTEXT.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tokatawin

Read the full statement below:

I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise. I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss. I am in no way, or under any circumstance have ever been during my short lived adulthood, in need of a conservatorship. My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home. I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body. I am tired of wondering wether or not cops will show up to section me on a daily basis. I have decided upon a therapist and am excited to now engage in conversation with a mental health professional about my anxiety and probable depression. It is no ones business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my “case” it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource. This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. relationships in my life have been grossly effected, some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com