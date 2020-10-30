Paul Rudd Makes Voting Sweeter for New Yorkers, Hands Out Cookies at Early Voting Location

Securing his status as America’s sweetheart, Paul Rudd was spotted handing out cookies to early voters lined up at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Thursday — in the pouring rain.

Rudd showed up in a mask and gloves, protecting his fellow citizens from the coronavirus, and can be heard saying, “I want to say thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part.”

Guster drummer Brian Rosenworcel shared the footage on Twitter, which shows Rudd handing out cookies from Milk Bar and snapping selfies with voters in line:

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

Rosenworcel also shared that the Ant-Man star gave him a “blueberry ‘n cream” cookie:

Paul Rudd gave me a “blueberry ‘n cream” cookie, naturally. What a MENSCH. pic.twitter.com/EWs2oLhCeQ — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

“I was standing in line and I thought Paul was just there to vote, but then he starts handing out cookies to people in line,” Rosenworcel told CNN. “And he waited to greet people as they exited to say thanks for voting in the rain.”

Rudd’s cameo quickly went viral, as voters shared photos and videos of the actor on Twitter. “Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to early voters voting in the rain [at] Barclay’s Center,” one wrote. “I like him x100 more.”

Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to early voters voting in the rain @ Barclay’s Center. I like him x100 more. Go #VOTE! #VoteEarly #VoteHimOut2020 pic.twitter.com/6eesxhi1Um — dremoney (@onjrayuh) October 29, 2020

Sports Illustrated reporter and CBS Sports host Luis Miguel Echegaray also shared the video, writing, “No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero.”

No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero ❤️ https://t.co/dCpgzZHnw1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 29, 2020

Rudd has been a vocal supporter of the Biden-Harris ticket and even participated in a fundraiser for the campaign with fellow Avengers cast members, Zoe Saldana, Scarlet Johansson, and Chris Evans.

The actor also participated in a public service announcement last month, which hilariously urged New Yorkers to wear a mask amid the pandemic.

