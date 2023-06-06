Pete Davidson Leaves Hilariously Profane Voicemail for PETA Over Criticism for Buying Hypoallergenic Dog: ‘F*ck You and Suck My D*ck!’

Pete Davidson was not amused by PETA attacking him for buying a dog from a pet shop to obtain a specific hypoallergenic breed, blasting the organization in a hilariously profane voicemail message.

Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were spotted last month at Manhattan pet store Citipups to pick up a two-and-a-half-month-old cavapoo puppy, as reported by TMZ. Cavapoos are a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle and are among the breeds recommended to aspiring pet owners who have allergies, although the extent to which a dog can truly be allergen-free is disputed.

PETA senior VP of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch attacked Davidson’s decision to buy a dog from a breeder as “tragic,” saying that he should have adopted “a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.”

Besides Davidson’s allergy issues, he was also mourning the death of another similar dog, Henry, who his family adopted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but unfortunately got sick and died at the beginning of May. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Davidson described Henry as “the happiest and sweetest dog ever” and wrote that he wasn’t sure he would have survived without the dog.

The Saturday Night Live star held nothing back in his response to PETA, leaving a profanity-laced voicemail blasting Nachminovitch, explaining he was “severely allergic” and trying to cheer up his mother, because the whole family was all “so sad” about Henry’s death.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f*cking create news stories for people because you’re a boring kind of [bleep],” Davidson concluded. “F*ck you, and suck my d*ck!”

PETA didn’t back down after Davidson’s message, arguing to TMZ that he could have still adopted a cavapoo instead of getting one from a breeder, claiming “Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Davidson shrugged that off, saying he had been told it was “rare” to be able to find “a specific hypoallergenic dog” breed available to adopt, and defended his voicemail as an honestly emotional response to his family’s grief.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” Davidson told TMZ. “I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

