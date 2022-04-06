Pete Davidson was spotted hanging out with North West after her father Kanye West banned the comedian from ever meeting his children.

West, now legally known as Ye, told Davidson he would never meet his children in a text exchange later posted to Instagram while the two were engaging in an online feud.

While Davidson threw some punches, including bragging about being “in bed” with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian in a text exchange made public by Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus, West was largely on the attack.

West, for example, shared a now-deleted screenshot to Instagram, in which Davidson reportedly texted the rapper saying, “And you as a man. I’d never get in the way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your children is your business not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

“No, you will never meet my children,” West wrote in the caption.

In another post, West claimed he was “really concerned that SKETE,” a derogatory nickname the rapper used for Davidson, would get his children and their mother “hooked on drugs.”

“He’s in rehab every 2 months,” he baselessly added.

Despite the vow that Davidson would never meet West’s children, the comedian can be seen with North West in pictures obtained by TMZ.

Davidson and North West were seen driving in a pink electric MOKE car around a gated community in Los Angeles. While not seen in the pictures, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s child Penelope Disick was also in the car enjoying the ride.

